Say What?!: Barrel Filled with 90 Pounds of Marijuana Washes Up in Florida

MARATHON, Fl. – Authorities in Florida said a barrel that washed up on a beach was found to be filled with about 90 pounds of marijuana.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Thursday to a report of a blue plastic barrel washed up in Marathon.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.