THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: It Feels Like Spring….Time to Stock Up on Deer Creek Wine!
Sunday, May 3, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It feels like spring…..time to get your wine rack stocked up with Deer Creek Wine!
Get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
Deer Creek Winery is offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles!
Click here to visit their online store.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.