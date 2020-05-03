 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Offering Mother’s Day Takeout Specials!

Sunday, May 3, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

lasagnaLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern is offering Mother’s Day takeout specials!

The following Mother’s Day Special choices are available:

– Lasagna
– Veal Parmesan
– Chicken Masala
– Beef Stroganoff

Check Vince’s Facebook page for more information.

Mother’s Day treats are also available for pre-orders!

Chocolate-covered strawberries, brownies, cakes, cookies, and more.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Cupcakes - PB


Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.

It is also noted that the staff is taking every step to keep everything sanitized with regulation guidelines.

Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.

For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.