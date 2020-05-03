THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Offering Mother’s Day Takeout Specials!
Sunday, May 3, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern is offering Mother’s Day takeout specials!
The following Mother’s Day Special choices are available:
– Lasagna
– Veal Parmesan
– Chicken Masala
– Beef Stroganoff
Check Vince’s Facebook page for more information.
Mother’s Day treats are also available for pre-orders!
Chocolate-covered strawberries, brownies, cakes, cookies, and more.
Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.
It is also noted that the staff is taking every step to keep everything sanitized with regulation guidelines.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/
