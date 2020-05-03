Two Area Residents Accused of Eldred Township Camp Burglary

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for a burglary that occurred at a camp in Eldred Township late last year.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, of Reynoldsville, and 30-year-old Jesse Allen Collier, of Brockway.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 28, 2019, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a camp on Fisher Sigel Road in Eldred Township for a report of a burglary.

At the scene, the complaint notes troopers observed the single-story camp structure had been forcefully entered through a side door, and a padlock securing the door had been cut. Inside the camp, troopers found various items scattered on the floor and the kitchen counter, with several cabinets and drawers open.

According to the complaint, the known victim stated he was last at his camp on November 9, 2019, and had arrived back at the camp on December 28 and found the padlock on the side door cut. The victim reported various items missing including a small radio, three bottles of liquor, a change jar, a flashlight, paper products, and a vintage Coca-Cola jug.

The complaint notes another burglary at a camp on the same road was already under investigation, and Jesse Collier and Kelly Jo Fenstermaker had been established as suspects.

Fenstermaker was then interviewed at the Jefferson County Jail on January 13. According to the complaint, she related that Collier had stolen several items from various camps in the area, and said the items were located at her residence in Reynoldsville.

A waiver of rights and consent to search form was then requested and signed for a legal search of Fenstermaker’s residence.

The complaint states a search of the residence recovered various items from several burglaries in the area, including the items stolen from the known victim’s camp. The items recovered include a box of approximately 200 vintage beer cans, a 1.75 ml bottle of Absolute vodka, a 1.75 ml bottle of Mrs. T’s Bloody Mary mix, and a Guild Porter Cable circular saw.

According to the complaint, Fenstermaker stated the items were taken from the known victim’s camp on Fisher Sigel Road.

Charges were filed against Fenstermaker and Collier through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, April 29.

Fenstermaker faces the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Collier faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Fenstermaker and Collier are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Judge Bazylak at 11:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively, on June 2.

Court documents indicate Fenstermaker is also facing a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Bazylak at 2:45 p.m. on May 5, on drug charges. There are also currently burglary and theft charges pending against both Fenstermaker and Collier in Clarion County, though no hearing dates have been scheduled.

