A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Patchy frost between 1am and 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Patchy frost between 1am and 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.