A Special Delivery… Jeannie Rose McEntire

Monday, May 4, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

baby announcementA Special Delivery… Jeannie Rose McEntire.

Jeannie Rose McEntire was born on April 23, 2020 at 7:56 a.m. at Clarion Hospital, weighing in at 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

Her parents are Scott and Elizabeth McEntire, and she was happily welcomed home by big brother, William.

Jeannie’s paternal grandparents are Jerry and Rosemary McEntire and her maternal grandparents are Kirk and Jennifer Nichols.

