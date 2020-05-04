Charges Pending in Suspected DUI Crash on Route 157

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending against a Marienville man involved in a suspected DUI crash on State Route 157 that occurred late last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 7:36 a.m. on April 29, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 157 just east of Old State Route 157 in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say 31-year-old Eric T. Shipe, of Marienville, was operating a 2020 Nissan Altima, traveling east on State Route 157 when he traveled off the south berm into a lawn and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then continued east into a second lawn and struck a second utility pole, made an abrupt swerve back onto State Route 157, traveled across both lanes of travel, and came to a final rest a short distance off of the north berm of the roadway.

Shipe was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, upon making contact with Shipe, it was discovered he was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.

Charges are pending.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

