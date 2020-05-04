Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Basil-Tomato Grilled Cheese

Serve this gourmet sandwich with a side of homemade potato salad!

Basil-Tomato Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

8 slices Italian bread (3/4 inch thick)

8 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 large plum tomatoes, sliced

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

~On four slices of bread, layer mozzarella cheese, and tomatoes; sprinkle with the basil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Top with remaining bread.

~In a small bowl, combine the oil, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder; brush over the outsides of each sandwich.

~In a skillet over medium heat, toast sandwiches until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted.

