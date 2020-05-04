Clarion University SBDC Announces Three Upcoming Webinars

CLARON, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University Small Business Development Center has announced three upcoming webinars to help with everything from businesses preparing to reopen to managing businesses remotely.

Webinar on Preparing Foodservice Establishments to Reopen During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Clarion University SBDC and Penn State Extension invite you to this free, informative webinar!

As local and state municipalities allow restaurants to resume dine-in services, it is important for these establishments to think about how they can open while still achieving a healthy environment that incorporates social distancing and other disease preventive controls.

Based on a recently published COVID-19 Reopening Guidance: A Guide for the Restaurant Industry by the National Restaurant Association, Penn State Extension has developed this fact sheet for small and local operations in Pennsylvania. It is important to note that an establishment must adhere to all state and local regulations and guidances.

Attend this webinar to learn what you can do now to prepare.

Speaker: Rick Kralj, M Ed., RDN, LDN, Senior Extension Educator, Food Safety & Quality, Penn State Extension

Date: May 5, 2020

Class Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT)

Registration Link: https://pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/26787

Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) Training

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA or Act) requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

The Department of Labor’s (Department) Wage and Hour Division (WHD) administers and enforces the new law’s paid leave requirements. These provisions will apply from April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Register for this webinar to learn more about the FFCRA Requirements:

• Coverage

• Employee Eligibility

• Qualifying Reasons for Leave

• Number of Weeks and Hours of Leave Available

• Calculation of Pay

Speaker: Karen Welton, Community Outreach & Resource Planning Specialist, U.S. Department of Labor, Wage & Hour Division

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration link: https://pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/26777

Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty

Google is hosting a free livestream on tools, tips, and resources to help businesses continue running remotely.

In this one-hour online event, they will demonstrate how small businesses can use products such as Google My Business, Google Ads, Google Meet, and YouTube to stay connected and update customers with critical business information. They will also share how these tools can help businesses host virtual meetings and events from anywhere.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

Registration link: g.co/grow/smallbizlivestream

