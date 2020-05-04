Frank William Smith, 93, of Oil City, PA, died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Country Acres in Titusville, PA.

Born July 14, 1926 in Reno, PA, he was the son of the late Guy R. Smith & Ivy Ella Rogers Smith.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during World War II. He had worked in the Construction business his entire life.

Frank was a member of Oil City VFW Post 464, the Elks Club in Daytona Beach, and the Eagles Club.

He is survived by his former wife Mary; a son, Raymond Smith & his wife Janice of Deltona, Fla.; grandson, Raymond Smith Jr.; and a stepdaughter, Mary Jean.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzann Elizabeth; sister, Bette Gharing; and by brothers, Robert, Raymond (who was killed in WWII), James, and Herbert Smith.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to Oil City VFW Post 464 or to Asera Crae Hospice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.