James C. Carone, 89, of Titusville, PA, died at on Sunday May 3, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.

Born November 24, 1930 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony & Angela Gianni Carone.

Jim graduated from Oil City High School. He was married July 4, 1953 in St. Venantius Church in Rouseville to the former Sara (Sadie) Straub and she preceded him in death on August 12, 2015.

He and his wife co-owned and operated Papa Carone’s Restaurant in Titusville for over thirty years. During the years as a business owner he employed numerous people who were considered more than employees, they were family.

Not only was he a devoted father and grandfather, he dedicated his time to the community through local recreational sports sponsorships and the annual Titusville Rotary/THS Student Council Spaghetti Dinner.

Jim was also an avid college football fan, staying devoted to “his” Notre Dame through good and bad. Go Irish!

Jim attended St. Walburga’s Church in Titusville.

He is survived by six children, Ann Waychoff & her husband Jim of Titusville, Lynn Pattison & her husband Kevin of Grove City, Mark Carone & his wife Beth of Grove City, Laura Johnson & her husband Todd of Titusville, George Carone & his wife Debbie of Rutland, VT, and Larry Carone of Titusville; a son-in-law, Fred Zdarko of Titusville; 25 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and very special friend Alma Byler of Buells Corners.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his loving daughter Julie and by his brothers and sisters Anthony, Angeline, Lucille, Giutietta, Rosinana, John, Albert and Leona.

Jim will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City. A celebration of his life will be held in the future and will be announced by the family.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Crawford County or to your local food pantry.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

