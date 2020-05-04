Mary Jane (Spencer) Hook, 88, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Sugarcreek Station; following a period of declining health.

She was born December 17, 1931 in Reno, a beloved daughter of the late: Cecil Clyde Spencer and Alma Alberta Stover Spencer.

Mary Jane attended Rocky Grove High School, where she graduated in 1950 as class Valedictorian. Following, she graduated in 1954 from Clarion University with a B.S. degree in Education.

As a beloved, lifelong educator, Mrs. Hook had taught within the Franklin and Oil City Area School Districts, as well as with the area’s Child Development Centers and St. Patrick School in Franklin. She also is fondly remembered for teaching at many local group homes as well, with Easter Seals of Venango County. During her lifetime, she was also co-owner of the former Re-Arm Sports Center in Franklin.

In her younger years, Mrs. Hook enjoyed swimming, bowling, and dice games in particular, Yahtzee. An accomplished musician, she loved playing the guitar, keyboard, and organ.

Above all, she was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Vernon J. Hook and his wife, DeAnna of Franklin; Teresa M. MacDonald and her husband, Dave of Buckeye, AZ; Albert J. “A.J.” Hook and his wife, Robin; and Ernest J. “Ernie” Hook, all also of Franklin; in addition to her grandchildren: Brad Hook; James Cameron; and Alicia Steetle; in addition to two great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her sisters-in-law: Elenor Spencer of Selma, TX; and Nancy Hook of Franklin; a brother-in-law, Gene Hook of Fernandina, FL; and Mary Jane’s life-long best friend, Marion Fulmer of Cochranton; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bridget Hook; a sister, Alice Williams; and by her brother, Donald Spencer.

It was Mary Jane’s desire to have a public visitation and funeral service.

It is with deepest regret that will not be possible at this time, due to the restrictions now in place in funeral service within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Thus, all funeral arrangements shall be private, with burial to be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Mary Jane’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

