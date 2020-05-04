New Bethlehem Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl Due in Court on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing on Wednesday on charges of statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate 21-year-old Jacob Tyler Hook, of New Bethlehem, is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

He faces the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Hook is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, it was reported that a 21-year-old male, later identified as Jacob Tyler Hook, had sexual intercourse with a known 13-year-old female (victim one) at a residence in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County. It was also reported that he furnished alcohol and a THC vape pen to victim one and another 13-year-old female (victim two).

According to the complaint, during a police interview, Hook stated that a 17-year-old male asked him to take him to his girlfriend’s residence in Leeper, and they went up to the residence “after dark.” He reported that when he met the girls, they talked for a while, and both girls told him they were 13 years old. He also allegedly admitted that both girls consumed alcohol that he brought to the residence.

Hook went on to report that he and the 17-year-old male went back again the next night, and the girls again consumed alcohol that he brought. He explained that he and the girls were intoxicated, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Hook reportedly admitted that he had sexual intercourse with one of the girls.

Hook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19.

