BREAKING NEWS: Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Strangling UPMC Worker with Sock

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville man is facing attempted murder and related charges for reportedly strangling a staff member at UPMC Northwest with a sock.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Jack Daniel Caylor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2

Around 6:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, Cpl. Wilson, of UPMC Security, received a call from the administrator on duty reporting an incident concerning a patient who had strangled an employee. Cpl. Wilson responded to the unit and observed the patient, identified as Jack Caylor, pacing back and forth, “extremely agitated,” in the doorway, according to a criminal complaint.

When Caylor saw Cpl. Wilson, he said he “strangled her because he was pissed off that he was not being released,” the complaint states.

Caylor was then taken into custody to prevent possible harm to other patients or staff members. He was placed on constant observation while the investigation continued.

A review of video of the incident showed that Caylor retrieved a sock from the left side pocket of his hoodie, then watched the victim for a time before rolling the sock in his hand, then approaching her and placing the sock around her neck from behind. Caylor then tightened the sock around the victim’s neck, cutting off her air and blood flow, according to the complaint.

A second patient then jumped up and assisted the victim in removing Caylor and the sock.

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, and the reason is listed in the court documents as “Danger to self and/or others. Nature of offense.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.