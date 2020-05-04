Gay Eustice, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 84.

Her death was ultimately the result of a lengthy illness. Her son Ron and his wife were by her side.

She married William Eustice in August of 1956, who survives.

Mrs. Eustice was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. Following graduation, she attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree. She went on to teach home economics at several different school districts including Union, East Brady, Keystone and finally retired after many years of serving the Clarion Limestone School district. She also was employed as a nutritionist and meal designer for the BiLo market fundraising program.

Mrs. Eustice spent many years involved in fundraising for different organizations. Along with the BiLo dinner program, she chaired and ran an apple butter making and Christmas jewel tree fundraiser for the Port Allegany Presbyterian Church. She was also active for many years in the Meals on Wheels program.

Mrs. Eustice was also a constant figure at many of the Union High School sporting events where her husband coached.

What her family will most remember about her giving nature was in the spring of 1980 she became one of the first live donors of a kidney to her son Billy. As a result of this selfless act, Billy was able to live a normal life for another 20 years.

Mrs. Eustice is survived by her husband, William; a daughter, Lisa (Tim); two sons, Donald (LaDonna) and Ronald (Paula); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Kermit (Edna) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, William; her parents; a sister, June, and a brother, Max.

There will be no service or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to Mrs. Eustice’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Memorials, if desired may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association,1600 Peninsula Drive Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 (alz.org); Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248; Country Springs Assisted Living, 14691 PA-68, Sligo, PA 16255 or Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 14663 PA-68, Sligo, PA 16255

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

