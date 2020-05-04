Police: Man Wanted for Accosting Giant Eagle Workers Over COVID-19 Mask Policy

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly accosted employees at Giant Eagle in Oil City after being told he needed to wear a mask inside the store.

According to Oil City Police, an incident of harassment and disorderly conduct occurred at the Giant Eagle store along East 2nd Street around 1:00 p.m. on April 25.

Police say the man (pictured above) verbally accosted and “became physical” with an employee after being advised the store policy requires a mask to be worn inside the business under the current PA COVID-19 guidelines.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

