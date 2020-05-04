Three People Seriously Injured, Airlifted Following Crash Involving Three Motorcycles

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three people were airlifted by STAT MedEvac following a crash involving three motorcycles on Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 on Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2018 BMW R-1200, operated by 55-year-old Vaseem U. Chengazi, of Pittsford, New York, was traveling north on Richardsville Road, negotiating a curve to the right, while a 2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTK, operated by 50-year-old Michael J. Booth, of Bradfordwoods, Pa., and a 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTK, operated by 57-year-old Rhonda J. Diercks, of Gibsonia, Pa., were traveling southbound in the opposite lane.

According to police, Chengazi was negotiating a downhill curve to the right, traveling too fast for conditions, when it encroached to closely on the double yellow line and side-swiped Booth’s vehicle, as he was traveling uphill. Booth’s vehicle immediately exited the northeast side of the roadway, traveling approximately 36 feet before striking a guide rail east of the roadway. The motorcycle and its two occupants then continued to ride down the guide rail an additional 48 feet before coming to a final rest facing east.

Police say after Chengazi struck Booth’s vehicle, he continued into the southbound lane, which was occupied by Diercks. Chengazi then struck/side-swiped Diercks’ vehicle’s left side. Diercks vehicle immediately went to the ground and slid approximately 42 feet in a northwest direction before striking the guide rail and coming to a final rest with the vehicle facing southeast.

After striking Diercks’ vehicle, Chengazi then returned to the northbound lane, traveling approximately 100 feet before the motorcycle went onto its side and skidded to a stop on the west side of the northbound lane, facing northwest.

Police say everyone involved was wearing motorcycle helmets.

Chengazi suffered minor injuries to his leg but refused transport.

Booth and his passenger, 50-year-old Dawn V. Booth, of Bradfordwoods, Pa., both suffered serious injuries and were transported by Jefferson County EMS to be flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Altoona.

Diercks suffered serious lower-body injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to be flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Chengazi’s vehicle was towed from the scene by East Side Towing.

Booth’s vehicle and Diercks’ vehicle were towed from the scene by McPherson’s Towing.

Chengazi was cited for a speed violation.

Brockway Area Ambulance and Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

