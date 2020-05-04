 

Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

Monday, May 4, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say speed was a factor in a crash that recently occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:53 p.m. on April 26, near the 62.8 mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say 26-year-old Zikai Li, of Cleveland, Ohio, was operating a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, traveling west on Interstate 80 in the left lane, when the vehicle entered the center median, hit a ditch, and rolled over.

Li was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Mark’s Auto assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Saturday, May 2, 2020.


