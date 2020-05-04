State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents, Habitual Offender

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 12:23 p.m. on April 27, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an incident of harassment that occurred between a 15-year-old female from Mayport and a 13-year-old female from Sligo Borough via social media.

Harassment in Licking Township

Around 2:00 a.m. on April 12, Clarion-based State Police investigated a fight between 22-year-old Zachary Dotterer, of Knox, and 26-year-old Gene Minnicks, of Emlenton, at a location on Gibson Road in Licking Township.

Police say charges are pending against both individuals through District Court 18-3-04.

Habitual Offender in Sligo Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed one second-degree misdemeanor count of habitual offenders against 29-year-old Brandon James Myers, of Strattanville.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 24, Clarion-based State Police observed a yellow ATV passing a vehicle that was legally stopped at a stop sign, and running the stop sign, on State Route 58 in Sligo Borough.

A traffic stop was then conducted and the driver of the ATV, identified as Brandon James Myers, was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

Myers is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 a.m. on May 21.

