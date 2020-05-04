 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents, Habitual Offender

Monday, May 4, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 12:23 p.m. on April 27, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an incident of harassment that occurred between a 15-year-old female from Mayport and a 13-year-old female from Sligo Borough via social media.

Harassment in Licking Township

Around 2:00 a.m. on April 12, Clarion-based State Police investigated a fight between 22-year-old Zachary Dotterer, of Knox, and 26-year-old Gene Minnicks, of Emlenton, at a location on Gibson Road in Licking Township.

Police say charges are pending against both individuals through District Court 18-3-04.

Habitual Offender in Sligo Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed one second-degree misdemeanor count of habitual offenders against 29-year-old Brandon James Myers, of Strattanville.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 24, Clarion-based State Police observed a yellow ATV passing a vehicle that was legally stopped at a stop sign, and running the stop sign, on State Route 58 in Sligo Borough.

A traffic stop was then conducted and the driver of the ATV, identified as Brandon James Myers, was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

Myers is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 a.m. on May 21.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.