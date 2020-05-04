Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpass 50,000; Death Toll Approaches 2,500

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, May 4, 2020, 825 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 50,092. The death toll is currently 2,458.

There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/4/20 – 825

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

4/30/20 – 1,397

4/29/20 – 1,102

4/28/20 – 1,214

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 52 0 52 2 Butler 180 0 180 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 21 0 21 0 Crawford 19 0 19 0 Elk 4 0 4 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 69 1 70 4 Jefferson 6 0 6 0 McKean 6 0 6 0 Mercer 66 0 66 1 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 49,347 2,458 195,498

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 762 8811 12 Northeast 10373 29355 97 Northwest 285 6679 11 Southcentral 3206 24098 43 Southeast 32001 91403 591 Southwest 2720 35152 25

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 148 1662 4 Allegheny 1365 17284 102 Armstrong 52 724 2 Beaver 458 2161 68 Bedford 24 241 1 Berks 2948 6091 118 Blair 25 1131 0 Bradford 35 716 2 Bucks 3356 9323 240 Butler 180 2461 6 Cambria 34 1402 1 Cameron 1 62 0 Carbon 185 1141 15 Centre 105 1051 1 Chester 1560 5883 118 Clarion 23 502 1 Clearfield 21 492 0 Clinton 33 281 0 Columbia 296 701 13 Crawford 19 711 0 Cumberland 375 1744 18 Dauphin 652 3997 28 Delaware 4198 9973 258 Elk 4 181 0 Erie 91 2133 2 Fayette 83 1957 4 Forest 7 30 0 Franklin 377 3186 8 Fulton 6 96 0 Greene 27 451 1 Huntingdon 57 330 0 Indiana 70 773 4 Jefferson 6 340 0 Juniata 86 173 1 Lackawanna 1017 2825 87 Lancaster 1991 8579 113 Lawrence 65 789 6 Lebanon 756 2849 10 Lehigh 2963 7726 83 Luzerne 2255 5528 101 Lycoming 86 1233 3 McKean 6 187 0 Mercer 66 801 1 Mifflin 39 740 0 Monroe 1173 2940 55 Montgomery 4645 18464 382 Montour 50 2967 0 Northampton 2240 6763 94 Northumberland 100 653 0 Perry 34 266 1 Philadelphia 13316 30855 424 Pike 408 1337 17 Potter 4 87 0 Schuylkill 398 2235 7 Snyder 33 228 1 Somerset 30 660 1 Sullivan 1 38 0 Susquehanna 86 327 9 Tioga 16 264 1 Union 38 592 0 Venango 7 265 0 Warren 1 186 0 Washington 120 2300 2 Wayne 109 576 5 Westmoreland 403 4979 26 Wyoming 27 192 2 York 702 7683 11

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 38% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 19% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 27,245 54% 1180 Male 22,231 44% 1267 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 616 1% 11 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5394 11% 242 Asian 577 1% 28 White 11,098 22% 915 Other 240 <1% 8 Not reported 32,783 65% 1265 * 65% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 19 4 4 ALLEGHENY 35 302 93 79 ARMSTRONG 1 4 4 0 BEAVER 3 302 23 61 BERKS 20 522 68 75 BUCKS 48 834 161 178 BUTLER 5 12 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 47 5 12 CENTRE 3 4 3 0 CHESTER 31 471 52 105 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 2 82 26 17 CUMBERLAND 4 175 44 16 DAUPHIN 3 110 26 21 DELAWARE 43 978 132 195 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 5 41 5 2 INDIANA 3 13 1 4 LACKAWANNA 14 407 58 70 LANCASTER 27 434 109 90 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 54 7 5 LEHIGH 25 426 85 57 LUZERNE 16 301 42 67 LYCOMING 2 26 6 2 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 125 28 22 MONTGOMERY 80 1492 48 303 NORTHAMPTON 13 516 112 55 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 6 2 0 PHILADELPHIA 52 1388 6 164 PIKE 2 28 4 5 SCHUYLKILL 6 27 6 0 SUSQUEHANNA 3 44 12 9 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 8 129 30 23 YORK 4 8 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 494 9345 1224 1646

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 4, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

· DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

