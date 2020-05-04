Tylersburg Man Injured as Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tylersburg man lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole in Paint Township.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:04 p.m. on April 28 on State Route 66 just north of Deep Water Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 72-year-old Thomas P. Harvey, of Tylersburg, was operating a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT, traveling north on State Route 66, when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the right side of the road. The truck then struck a utility pole head-on.

Police say Harvey suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Harvey was cited for a speed violation.

Snyder Auto Body assisted at the scene.

