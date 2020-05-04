 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Tylersburg Man Injured as Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Paint Township

Monday, May 4, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tylersburg man lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole in Paint Township.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:04 p.m. on April 28 on State Route 66 just north of Deep Water Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 72-year-old Thomas P. Harvey, of Tylersburg, was operating a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT, traveling north on State Route 66, when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the right side of the road. The truck then struck a utility pole head-on.

Police say Harvey suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Harvey was cited for a speed violation.

Snyder Auto Body assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.