Mask Tree Blooms in Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A tree at Clarion County Memorial Veterans Park appeared to be practicing social distancing on Saturday when it was suddenly sporting dozens of the masks people are required to wear to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kyleigh Craddock, of Clarion, has made over 500 protective cloth masks, and on Saturday morning she hung some of them on the tree.

“It all started whenever my mom and I had to go to the grocery store,” said Kyleigh. “She was kind of scared about going, so I decided I’d make some masks to make her feel better.

“After I posted a picture on Facebook and Instagram, a lot of people messaged me asking if they could get a mask. I decided I would make as many masks as I could for whoever needed them.”

Kyleigh is the daughter of Kendra and Will Craddock, of Clarion, a 2019 graduate of Clarion Area High School, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and a nursing student at Clarion University.

The masks were attached to the tree by clothespins and came in a variety of patterns from solid black to Peanuts and princess prints.

Each mask on the “mask tree” bore a message, “Please take only what you need, wash, and wear.” The message also suggested putting a coffee filter in the mask for added protection.

Kyleigh is giving away the masks to anyone who needs them at no cost, including those on the mask tree in the park. She plans to keep an eye on the tree each day and replenish the tree before Saturday’s opening of the Clarion Farmers Market.

She politely declined to take money offered to her by a man who picked up masks for his wife and son, telling him to pass an act of kindness on to someone else.

“I’m hoping to replenish them next Saturday at the Farmers Market if there is a need – if they’re all gone. I’ll be checking on the tree every single day, and that will all depend on my amount of supplies.”

“I got this idea from a post I saw about some people in State College who had various mask tree locations throughout their town, and I thought it was an excellent idea. It is a great way to get masks out to people who didn’t know me personally or don’t follow my Facebook page. They could just come to take the mask off the tree.”

Kyleigh started a company, Sage Soldier Headband Co, last August after completing basic training.

“Sage Soldier Headband Co. has a pretty big following from that and people will reach out to me through my Facebook page and Instagram. I really liked wearing headbands, but I couldn’t find them in the patterns that I like. I came up with the idea of sewing them for myself and I was sort of thinking the same thing with the masks. I posted a picture of the masks and a bunch of other people wanted them.”

“I feel really blessed to reach a lot of people in the community and help them stay safe. That was just my whole goal throughout this. I don’t want anyone to have to go through this virus, especially thinking from someone of my age’s standpoint. I would have to go to the hospital by myself without my parents and be there all alone. And that thought just is really scary. So, I don’t want anyone else to have to go through that.”

In addition to donations of supplies, Kyleigh has received some monetary donations that she uses to ship masks to people who have requested masks but live outside of the area.

The masks are not the first service project for the 2019 Clarion Area High School graduate who is currently studying nursing at CUP. She’s done service projects through her church, including Habitat for Humanity.

She also did a lot of volunteering through the National Honor Society in high school.

“I’ve just always loved volunteering and serving others my whole life,” Kyleigh said.

“That’s why I chose to be a nurse. I just want to do something where I’ll be helping people every single day. That’s what makes me feel good and what I’m passionate about.”

(NOTE: Jill McDermott contributed to this article.)

