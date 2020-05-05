 

Say What?!: Indian Teen’s 10-Foot House of Cards Features 5,450 Playing Cards

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

card houseINDIA – A 16-year-old Indian boy who used 5,450 playing cards to create a 10 foot, 7 inch model of the Burj Khalifa said his sights are set on breaking a Guinness World Record.

Vishnu Vasu, 16, made it into the Asia Book of Records for tallest house of cards when he built his replica of the Dubai landmark from playing cards without the use of glue or tape.

Read the full story here.


