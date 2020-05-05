2020 ALF Still a Question Because of Coronavirus. No Decision Made.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As Clarion County moves into Pennsylvania’s yellow category of easing some coronavirus restrictions this Friday, no decisions have been made regarding the 2020 Autumn Leaf Festival.

(Photo courtesy Kyle Yates Photography.)

“We haven’t really thought about it,” said Clarion Chamber of Businesses and Industry Director Tracy Becker. “We’ve been more focused on helping our businesses meet the COVID-19 Pandemic has had an impact on almost every aspect of our community.”

The 67th annual Autumn Leaf Festival is still scheduled for September 26 through October 4. Sponsored by Allegheny Toyota, the festival has a theme of “Falling into the Future,” but some people are asking about the future of ALF this year.

“Some people have asked about plans for the Festival — if there’s going to be a parade, or are we still going to have carnival food — but we really haven’t thought much about it at this point in time. The most important thing at this time is to help her members in any way continue to operate or plan to re-open.”

The Clarion Chamber is actively supporting businesses by providing COVID-19 information on its website at https://www.clarionpa.com, offering advice on grants and loans, working with the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, and promoting businesses that are now offering goods or service online. Many restaurants have started pick up or carry out meals in order to survive.

Like businesses, how the 2020 ALF will look depends on the restriction in place to ensure the safety of the public and the many volunteers and vendors that provide the week’s attraction. Large crowds are being discouraged as Pennsylvania prepares to open as it moves to a “green,” but it’s still too early to predict what restrictions will be in place September 26 through October 4.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” said Becker. “I am sure that this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will be a little different.”

The shadow of coronavirus has spread over individuals and the economy and has even reached non-profit organizations.

“The non-profit organizations that provide essential services to our family, friends, and neighbors are no exception. Increased need, unexpected expenses, canceled fundraisers, and a fog of uncertainty has left many charitable organizations in a tough situation.”

In response, Bridge Builders Community Foundations and the United Way of Clarion County have established the COVID-19 Clarion County Relief Fund.

First responders, 501(c)3 organizations, and other not-for-profit agencies in Clarion County are encouraged to apply. The application can be found at https://app.smarterselect.com/matching/1090/start_page

Donations can be made online at uwclarionco.org or bbcf.org.

Checks can be mailed to:

United Way of Clarion County

PO Box 207

Clarion, PA 16214

One hundred percent of all donations will support the non-profit organizations that provide direct services in Clarion County.

