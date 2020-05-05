A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers after 9pm, mixing with snow after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely before 9pm. Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 11am, then rain and snow showers likely between 11am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday NightRain and snow showers likely before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

