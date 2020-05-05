Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Dog Muffins

These muffins would be a good addition to chili!

Corn Dog Muffins

Ingredients

2 – 8-1/2 oz. packages cornbread/muffin mix

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 – 11 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained

5 hot dogs, chopped

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine cornbread mix and brown sugar.

~Combine eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients until moistened. Stir in corn and hot dogs.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake at 400° for 14 to 18 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in muffin comes out clean).

~Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

