Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Dog Muffins

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These muffins would be a good addition to chili!

Corn Dog Muffins

Ingredients

2 – 8-1/2 oz. packages cornbread/muffin mix
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup milk
1 – 11 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained
5 hot dogs, chopped

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine cornbread mix and brown sugar.

~Combine eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients until moistened. Stir in corn and hot dogs.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake at 400° for 14 to 18 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in muffin comes out clean).

~Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.


