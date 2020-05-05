 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Teen Injured in Suspected DUI Crash

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 ScenePINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an 18-year-old Clarion man was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Piney Township.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7:47 p.m. on April 28, on Piney Dam Road, just west of River Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Zachary R. Foust, of Clarion, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling west on Piney Dam Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway on a right curve and struck three trees before coming to a final rest facing south on the south berm.

Foust suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say Foust is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.