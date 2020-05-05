Clarion Teen Injured in Suspected DUI Crash

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an 18-year-old Clarion man was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Piney Township.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7:47 p.m. on April 28, on Piney Dam Road, just west of River Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Zachary R. Foust, of Clarion, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling west on Piney Dam Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway on a right curve and struck three trees before coming to a final rest facing south on the south berm.

Foust suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say Foust is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.

