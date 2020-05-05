 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Darlene M. Kinney

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

6976797_fbsDarlene M. Kinney, 72, of Route 66, Kane, died Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at UPMC Kane after being stricken at home.

Born July 30, 1947 in Kane, she was the daughter of Jack and Lois Grady Haight. On May 11, 1966 in Hazel Hurst, she married Barry W. Kinney, who survives.

Darlene had been a waitress and Triple T Truck Stop in Tucson, Ariz., and later a custodian at the Kane Area Middle School. She also enjoyed bowling at the former Rose Bowl Lanes in Kane.

She is survived, in addition to her husband, by sons Barry Kinney, Jr. and Jeff (Linda) Kinney, both of Kane; a daughter Amy (John, Sr.) Hutchins of DeYoung; and brothers Ralph Haight, Thomas Haight, Dennis Haight, all of Kane, and a sister Sally Allshouse of DeYoung.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother Daniel Haight.

A private funeral viewing and service will be held this week at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Bruce Kumher, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Kane, officiating. Interment will be in Clermont Cemetery.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.