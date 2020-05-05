Darlene M. Kinney, 72, of Route 66, Kane, died Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at UPMC Kane after being stricken at home.

Born July 30, 1947 in Kane, she was the daughter of Jack and Lois Grady Haight. On May 11, 1966 in Hazel Hurst, she married Barry W. Kinney, who survives.

Darlene had been a waitress and Triple T Truck Stop in Tucson, Ariz., and later a custodian at the Kane Area Middle School. She also enjoyed bowling at the former Rose Bowl Lanes in Kane.

She is survived, in addition to her husband, by sons Barry Kinney, Jr. and Jeff (Linda) Kinney, both of Kane; a daughter Amy (John, Sr.) Hutchins of DeYoung; and brothers Ralph Haight, Thomas Haight, Dennis Haight, all of Kane, and a sister Sally Allshouse of DeYoung.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother Daniel Haight.

A private funeral viewing and service will be held this week at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Bruce Kumher, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Kane, officiating. Interment will be in Clermont Cemetery.

