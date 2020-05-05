Less Than 900 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA; Death Toll Surpasses 3,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 865 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 50,957. The death toll is currently 3,012.

There are 199,925 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/5/20 – 865

5/4/20 – 825

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

4/30/20 – 1,397

4/29/20 – 1,102

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 52 1 53 3 Butler 180 4 184 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 21 0 21 0 Crawford 19 0 19 0 Elk 4 0 4 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 70 4 74 5 Jefferson 6 0 6 0 McKean 6 0 6 0 Mercer 66 1 67 1 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 50,957 3,012 199,925

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 770 8982 13 Northeast 10510 29896 99 Northwest 290 6949 12 Southcentral 3300 24698 44 Southeast 32556 93375 605 Southwest 2745 36025 26

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 148 1670 5 Allegheny 1375 17636 109 Armstrong 53 753 3 Beaver 466 2187 73 Bedford 26 253 1 Berks 3004 6252 147 Blair 25 1174 0 Bradford 35 769 2 Bucks 3445 9540 283 Butler 184 2524 6 Cambria 34 1525 1 Cameron 2 65 0 Carbon 185 1161 15 Centre 106 1071 1 Chester 1601 5990 149 Clarion 23 518 1 Clearfield 21 503 0 Clinton 33 285 0 Columbia 298 715 16 Crawford 19 725 0 Cumberland 382 1796 25 Dauphin 695 4176 29 Delaware 4269 10186 318 Elk 4 190 0 Erie 93 2290 2 Fayette 84 1992 4 Forest 7 30 0 Franklin 396 3242 9 Fulton 7 99 0 Greene 27 463 1 Huntingdon 59 340 0 Indiana 74 782 5 Jefferson 6 348 0 Juniata 86 176 1 Lackawanna 1038 2904 103 Lancaster 2018 8759 144 Lawrence 67 810 7 Lebanon 766 2880 15 Lehigh 2999 7828 94 Luzerne 2280 5684 104 Lycoming 86 1253 4 McKean 6 194 0 Mercer 67 817 1 Mifflin 42 757 0 Monroe 1186 2978 60 Montgomery 4687 18738 443 Montour 50 2970 0 Northampton 2279 6853 117 Northumberland 107 683 0 Perry 34 289 1 Philadelphia 13563 31631 627 Pike 412 1365 17 Potter 4 88 0 Schuylkill 405 2279 7 Snyder 33 234 1 Somerset 30 705 1 Sullivan 1 41 0 Susquehanna 86 338 11 Tioga 16 272 1 Union 38 601 1 Venango 7 269 0 Warren 1 190 0 Washington 120 2364 2 Wayne 109 586 5 Westmoreland 405 5094 27 Wyoming 27 199 2 York 716 7846 11

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 38% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 27,713 54% 1473 Male 22,634 44% 1522 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 607 1% 17 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5548 11% 312 Asian 592 1% 34 White 11,498 23% 1099 Other 243 <1% 10 Not reported 33,076 65% 1557 * 65% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 19 4 4 ALLEGHENY 35 306 96 86 ARMSTRONG 1 5 4 1 BEAVER 3 305 23 66 BERKS 19 543 69 99 BUCKS 48 869 163 216 BUTLER 5 12 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 48 5 12 CENTRE 3 4 4 0 CHESTER 31 498 57 129 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 2 82 27 19 CUMBERLAND 4 181 45 23 DAUPHIN 3 132 29 21 DELAWARE 42 1027 150 237 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 49 6 2 INDIANA 3 13 1 4 LACKAWANNA 14 425 60 85 LANCASTER 27 453 114 121 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 55 9 9 LEHIGH 26 436 87 63 LUZERNE 16 308 46 68 LYCOMING 2 26 6 3 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 127 28 25 MONTGOMERY 80 1509 49 355 NORTHAMPTON 13 530 118 75 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 6 2 0 PHILADELPHIA 53 1398 7 261 PIKE 2 29 4 5 SCHUYLKILL 6 31 7 0 SUSQUEHANNA 3 44 12 11 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 8 129 30 24 YORK 4 8 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 495 9625 1284 2029

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 5, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Provided guidance for counties moving into the yellow phase on May 8.

· Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

· DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

