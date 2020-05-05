 

Man Injured in Route 66 Crash

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a crash on State Route 66 on Sunday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, on Route 66 just south of Blood Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 73-year-old Keith J. Ponegalek, of Marienville, was operating a 2015 Ford Escape, traveling north on State Route 66, when he developed a medical condition that directly affected his vision.

The vehicle then traveled across the southbound, oncoming lane and continued into a ditch.

Ponegalek suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport for medical treatment.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Snyder’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


