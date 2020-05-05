Marcella P. Baird, 92, of Marienville passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home.



She was born on October 11, 1927 in Creighton, Pa the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Anna (Castiglione) Pesi. On January 10, 1969 in Lorain, OH she married Robert W. Baird, who survives.



She was a graduate from East Area High School in Creighton. Marcella worked as a cashier at A&P in Lorain, OH.



Marcella was a member of the New Hope Church in Clarion, she also belonged to the Marienville Area Civic Association.



She enjoyed gambling on slot machines, playing cards with friends, gardening, canning and cooking.



Marcella is survived by her husband of 51 years Robert Baird, a daughter Debra Gray of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter Hillary Delasalas of Atlanta, GA and two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Dirk; three step children: Pamela Hall of Brunswick, OH, Marsha Word of Lorain, OH and Bruce (Rae) Baird of Lorain, OH; five step-grandchildren: Juel Baird, Joy (Mike) Lescher, Mike (Nour) Baird, Brian Yourkvitch and Kelly Maki; and two step-great-grandsons: Isaiah Maki and Noah Hazen; also survived by a brother Merino Pesi and his wife Betty Jean of Leesburg, VA.



She was preceded in death by her son Barry Phillips, three sisters: Mary Proietti, Florence Mochanski and Josephine Burchick.



Services for Mrs. Baird will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA.



Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, or obtain more information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

