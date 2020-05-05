Paving Project on Route 36 in Allegheny Township to Start May 11

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. – A resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on five miles of Route 36 in Allegheny Township, Venango County, is scheduled to start next week.

The project will include paving of 5.01 miles of roadway from intersection with Route 27 near Pleasantville Borough to the Forest County line. Work will also include drainage improvements, guiderail updates, and updated pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin in May 11, 2020, weather permitting, near Pleasantville. It is expected to be completed in June 2020.

No detours are expected, but motorists will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

The contractor is IA Construction of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $1,092,156.84, which is to be paid with 20 percent state funds and 80 percent federal funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Route 36 Paving Project tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

