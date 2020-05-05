Police: Man Armed with Pens Threatened to Stab Staff and Patients Before Assaulting Officers at UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man wielding two pens is facing charges after he reportedly threatened to stab staff and patients before assaulting multiple officers at UPMC Northwest.

According to court documents, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Steven Michael Barron, of Crabtree, Pa., on Saturday, May 2.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at UPMC Northwest on Friday night (May 1).

According to a criminal complaint, Cpl. Wilson of UPMC Security received a phone call from the Behavioral Health Unit around 8:22 p.m. on Friday, May 1, stating they had a patient in the hallway threatening to stab other patients and staff members to death.

Cpl. Wilson and another security officer responded to the area and were met by staff members who stated Steven Barron was in the hall threatening to stab anyone who entered the area.

The officers staged in the office area while staff members prepared an injection to help calm Barron down, the complaint notes.

The officers then entered the unit and found Barron in an “extremely agitated” state, according to the complaint.

Barron reportedly yelled from down the hall that if the officers stepped across “this line,” and drew a line on the floor with his foot, he would “f****** kill us all,” the complaint states.

Cpl. Wilson was then able to see that Barron was trying to hide a pen in his left hand. Cpl. Wilson approached Barron, who allegedly charged at him while Cpl. Wilson was attempting to calm him down. Barron allegedly stated that two people had entered his room and had sex on his bed and said he was “going to kill them for disrespecting him,” according to the complaint.

Barron refused to drop the pen when asked, and at one point, threw it into his room, but continued to hold a second pen, the complaint indicates.

Cpl. Wilson then requested assistance from the state police, while continuing to attempt to talk Barron down. However, when he explained the staff was trying to help him, Barron stated that if that “b**** comes at me with that needle, I’m gonna stab her,” the complaint states.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers then arrived at the scene.

The complaint states that as Cpl. Wilson and Trooper Siegel continued to talk to Barron, Barron’s behavior began to escalate. Trooper Pierce then drew his taser and ordered Barron to show his hands.

Barron lunged forward and threw the pen, and Trooper Pierce ordered him to the ground again. Officers then began taking Barron into custody. However, Barron struggled and fought and struck Cpl. Wilson in the right cheek with a closed fist, and struck Trooper Siegel in the back with a closed fist. He also pushed Trooper Siegel’s head into a wall, according to the complaint.

Barron was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Serous Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (seven counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (seven counts)

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Barron is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Court documents indicate Barron is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, on charges related to a previous incident at UPMC Behavioral Health Unit, in which he reportedly punched a victim in the face repeatedly, leaving him with broken bones and lacerations.

