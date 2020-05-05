Sligo Woman Charged in Domestic Altercation Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman is facing a plea hearing on Wednesday on charges related to a domestic altercation that turned violent in Piney Township.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Laura Fern Anthony is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

She faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Anthony is currently free on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 13 at a residence on Huckleberry Ridge Road in Sligo, Piney Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, January 13, Laura Anthony and 56-year-old Brian William Ochs engaged in a verbal altercation at the above described location.

According to the complaint, Ochs reported that Anthony punched him with a closed fist on the left side of his face, on the left ear, ribs, and back area, causing injury. Ochs also reported that Anthony kicked him on the legs and groin, causing injury, and scraped his right arm and neck, the complaint states.

Ochs and Anthony were both arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday, January 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges against Ochs were withdrawn on February 4.

