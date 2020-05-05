 

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Daily Specials, Mother’s Day Takeout Dinner at The Korner Restaurant

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Check out this week’s specials and a Mother’s Day dinner special at The Korner Restaurant!

This week’s dinner specials are:

Tuesday – Liver and Onions
Wednesday – Fish Sandwich or 4 pc Chicken Dinner
Thursday – Spaghetti, chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday – Fish

The menu is subject to change.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Please check their Facebook for updates and other meal options.

Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is OPEN Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Takeout and delivery available only.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

MOTHER’S DAY DINNER SPECIAL at The Korner Restaurant

The Korner Restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day dinner special for those that prefer to order out this Mother’s Day!

They are serving a turkey or ham dinner that includes potatoes, noodles, gravy, veggies, and a roll. The turkey dinner will be served with stuffing, as well.

Call ahead to pre-order for Mother’s Day at 814-745-2660.

The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner mothers


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
