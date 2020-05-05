THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: The Allegheny Grille Celebrates Mother’s Day; Open 11 to 7 Daily
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille is now open everyday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. just in time for Mother’s Day!
Don’t worry about cooking on Mother’s Day, let The Allegheny Grille take care of that for you.
They are preparing a roast beef dinner or stuffed chicken breast, both include mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and coleslaw or cottage cheese.
The Mother’s Day specials are $20.00 per person. They can be picked up or delivered on Mother’s Day, May 10, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Orders must be placed by May 6th.
The Allegheny Grille is continuing to offer takeout, curbside to-go, and delivery within 15 miles!
Call 724-659-5701 to place your order!
The Allegheny Grille will continue to offer free kids meals as they have for the past month every weekday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.
Our free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:
- Monday: Homemade Mac n cheese with a side salad
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
- Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
- Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad
They are still running their gift card promotion. If you purchase a $50 gift card, you will get $10 bonus card.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
