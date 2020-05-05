 

SPONSORED: The Wanango Country Club Golf Course is Now Open; Monday Night League Starting Soon

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Wanango Country Club 1RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Monday Night Golf League at Wanango Country Club is starting.

You do not have to be a member of the Wanango Country Club to participate in the league.

2 Person Scramble- 9 Holes

Practice round: Monday, May 4th
League starts: Monday, May 11th

Due to the current guidelines regarding carts, there will be two time slots. If you have not already done so, please contact the Pro Shop (814.676.8133, option #1) as soon as possible to sign up with your time slot choice.

Time slot #1 – 3:30
Time slot #2 – 6:00

Space is limited, Sign Up ASAP!!

League Dues: $25
Weekly League Fee: $20

Please wear a mask when entering the building.

The Grill Room will be open with food and beverages for the course and to-go.

The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.

For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

Looking down a fairway at Wanango Country Club


