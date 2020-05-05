THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: The Wanango Country Club Golf Course is Now Open; Monday Night League Starting Soon
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Monday Night Golf League at Wanango Country Club is starting.
You do not have to be a member of the Wanango Country Club to participate in the league.
2 Person Scramble- 9 Holes
Practice round: Monday, May 4th
League starts: Monday, May 11th
Due to the current guidelines regarding carts, there will be two time slots. If you have not already done so, please contact the Pro Shop (814.676.8133, option #1) as soon as possible to sign up with your time slot choice.
Time slot #1 – 3:30
Time slot #2 – 6:00
Space is limited, Sign Up ASAP!!
League Dues: $25
Weekly League Fee: $20
Please wear a mask when entering the building.
The Grill Room will be open with food and beverages for the course and to-go.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.