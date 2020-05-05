State Police Calls: Accidental Death Under Investigation in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Accidental Death in Richland Township

On April 26, Clarion-based State police investigated the death of a 26-year-old Emlenton man in Richland Township.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no further details are being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Clarion Township

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. on April 29, a known 32-year-old Clarion woman and a known 78-year-old Clarion man were involved in a verbal altercation and turned into a physical altercation at a location on Oakwood Acres Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say both individuals were cited via non-traffic citations.

Assault in Richland Township

Police responded to a location on State Route 338 in Richland Township around 2:12 a.m. on May 3 for a report of an active domestic altercation.

Police say upon their arrival, 47-year-old Toni Clark, of Emlenton, had fled the scene, and the victim, identified as a 43-year-old Emlenton man, showed signs of injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

According to police, an incident of criminal mischief occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m. on May 2 and 5:00 p.m. on May 3 at a property on Kahle Road in Monroe Township.

Police say an unknown individual damaged the door window of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to a 54-year-old Curllsville man while it was in the driveway of a residence at the above described location.

