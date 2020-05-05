Victor “Vic” Bonacassio, 65, of Rochester Mills, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Hospital.

Born August 4, 1954 in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of the Frank Bonacassio and Joan (Beinhard) Calabro; she survives and resides in Spring, TX.

Vic graduated from Spring High School in Texas. On January 27, 2017, he married Jodi Bonacassio at their home in Rochester Mills; she survives.

Vic worked with horses and owned Midway Horse Sales in Rochester Mills. He also owned Evergreen Hardwoods in Rochester Mills. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed horses and horse pulling competitions.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his stepmother, Kathy Bonacassio of Waterbury; his son, Brandon Bonacassio of Hempstead, TX; his stepson, Tommy Bish of Leechburg, PA; his brother, Frank Bonacassio and his wife, Michelle, of Waterbury, CT; two sisters, Dawn Gaudio and her companion, John Rumino, of Waterbury and Joanne Finard and her husband, Dale, of Waterbury; and four grandchildren.

Along with his father, Vic was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Calabro.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date on his farm.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

