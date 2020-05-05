Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

Secondary Education Teacher

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Secondary Education Teacher at their Marienville facility.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions:

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education

Other Requirements:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join our Hospice Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00PM – 9:00PM. Our on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time for this position.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Full-time Parts Counter Salesperson

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-time Parts Counter Salesperson.

Job duties include but not limited to:

Fielding incoming parts and service calls

Returning customer calls for parts or service

Help with scheduling service/repairs

Help with scheduling parts deliveries

Experience in auto parts, repairs, or service a plus.

The pay will be based on experience.

Healthcare/vision and dental available.

Please send resumes to reinselb@yahoo.com.

You can also pick up an application at Sligo Auto Salvage.

Sligo Auto Salvage is located at 12057 Route 68 Sligo, Pa. 16255.

Night Auditor/Front Desk Attendant

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham – Clarion

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham – Clarion is currently looking to hire a Night Auditor/Front Desk Attendant (part-time).

Description:

Looking for a friendly, reliable Night Auditor/Front Desk Attendant to join the team at the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Clarion. This is a part-time position for three to four days a week, with two days on the night audit shift (11:00 pm – 7:00 am) and other shifts as needed.

Required Qualifications:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Friendly phone manner

Ability to multitask

Strong computer skills

Reliable transportation

Flexibility work schedule with ability to work nights and weekends as needed

Job Summary:

Oversees the operation of the hotel Front Desk and helps ensure the satisfaction of all guests staying in the hotel. During the night shift (11:00 pm – 7:00 am), the Night Auditor reconciles daily activity and closes all accounts in preparation for the new day. This includes auditing of all charges and postings, making any corrections, and processing and distributing daily reports. During the 7:00 am – 3:00 pm and 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm shifts, will perform sales and guest service functions related to the front desk operation including guest registration, reservations, and revenue collections.

If interested in joining our team, please email a resume to fom@microtelclarionpa.com.

LPN

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a LPN at their Marienville facility.

Summary

The position promotes good health, treats minor medical problems, responds to medical emergencies, provides first aid, administers medications, and ensures that the medical needs of clients are addressed. The position assists in the assessment, planning, intervention, and evaluation of nursing care under the direction of the appropriate medical staff member.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision of and in collaboration with an appropriate medical staff member (i.e. physician or registered nurse), assists with the medical treatment of clients by ensuring the components of the nursing process are effectively applied. Designated as the Responsible Health Authority.

Designates appropriate client referrals to the contracted physician(s) and other medical agencies or practitioners.

Administers physician prescribed medications and vaccines.

Controls and maintains adequate inventory of medications and medical supplies.

Responds to all medical emergencies, provides first aid and periodically works “on-call” shifts to provide emergency assistance as needed.

Maintains all medical documentation, medical history, and file on each client and abides by HIPAA compliance rules and regulations.

Actively participates in nursing related performance improvement activities.

Participates in health training of clients to include hygiene, nutrition, and diet.

Participates in multidisciplinary treatment team meetings.

Coordinates with community service agencies, as required, to ensure routine and emergency medical care for clients and staff members.

Promotes good health habits, hygiene, and nutrition with all clients.

Evaluates continuously the quality of medical care for the clients.

Ensures medical services department complies with all licensing and regulatory statues.

Communicates all pertinent client related medical information to program/facility staff members per HIPPA related rules and regulations.

Maintains compliance with company exposure plan to include OSHA and bloodborne pathogens.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Licensed practical nurse license to practice in the appropriate State by the board in which the program/facility resides.

Trainer certification eligible or current certification in CPR/First Aid.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Roofing Mechanics and Trainees

Kroh Roofing Inc.

Kroh Roofing Inc. is in need of roofing mechanics and trainees.

We are quality and stable company seeking quality individuals. Employment can be seasonal or full time to fit your needs.

Full time benefit package includes healthcare and paid vacations. Starting pay is $12 per hour for laborers- $15 or higher for verified experienced roofing mechanics.

Pre-employment drug test will be administered. A valid driver’s license is required. Have your last three years of work history available.

Call Jeff Kroh at 814-226-7756 for an initial phone interview.

STATE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WILL BE FOLLOWED

LPN Charge Nurses

Christ the King Manor

Christ the King Manor is currently excepting application for LPN Charge Nurses.

Christ the King Manner is a long-term care facility dedicated to empowering their residents to live full and dignified lives.

LPN Charge Nurses provide the primary professional nursing care in each area. They monitor the residents’ care plan, administer proper medication and treatments and provide leadership to the team delivering the best, individualized resident care. We provide an outstanding home for our residents where nurses provide exceptional care.

LPN Charge Nurses must be a graduate of an approved Licensed Practical Nursing program with a current license to practice nursing in Pennsylvania. Compassion, dependability and leadership are a must. We look for those with a strong commitment to quality, teamwork and positive communications.

Christ the King Manor provides an excellent work environment with a team-minded atmosphere.

Are you ready to join our team?

Interested candidates should email resume or letter of interest to jobs@christthekingmanor.org

Christ the King Manor is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Hot Line Cooks

Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille located in Foxburg, PA has immediate openings for Hot Line Cooks.

Interested individuals may apply online at https://www.alleghenygrille.com/employment or in person at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA.

For additional details check out our website www.alleghenygrille.com or Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheAlleghenyGrille/

Regional and OTR Drivers

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer retirement, health, and life insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8 am to 5 pm or submit an application via the link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download the application, you may also submit a resume with the application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

Full-Time Nursing Staff

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following position in our Clarion and Cranberry, PA location:

**Registered Dietitian**

We are seeking qualified applicants to provide the dialysis facility’s in-center and home patients/families with nutritional support to maximize the patient’s nutritional status and to improve patient outcomes.

The qualified applicant must be a registered dietitian with the Commissions on Dietetic Registration. Must have a least one year of clinical nutrition experience. Previous experience in nutrition associated with the

ESRD patient preferred. Current licensure is required. The Registered Dietitian is responsible for maintaining registration and continuing education hours as specified by the American Dietetics Association.

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN Clinic Manager

Fax: 978-232-4054

Email: jhannold@americanrenal.com

DFWP/ EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence. www.americanrenal.com

