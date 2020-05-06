Say What?!: ‘Grim Reaper’ Visiting Florida Beaches to Protest Reopening

WALTON CO., Fl. – A Florida man is protesting the governor’s decision to reopen the state’s beaches by visiting the shore dressed as the grim reaper.

Daniel Uhlfelder turned heads Friday, Saturday and Sunday at beaches across Walton County when he donned his death costume and wandered the sand to protest the reopening of the beaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

