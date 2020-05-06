A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today = Showers, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog between 9am and 11am. High near 49. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then rain and snow showers likely between 8am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.