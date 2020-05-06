Coronavirus Fears Prompt Debate on Using Hotel Tax Money to Target Tourists from Cities

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Funding to promote the reopening of Clarion County to media markets within a two-hour drive was discussed by Clarion County Commissioners at a Tuesday morning work session.

The Hotel Tax Committee is requesting $10,000.00 for advertising and marketing with a focus on outdoor activities. Facebook and other social media advertising would promote the re-opening of Clarion County when it moves from yellow to green according to Pennsylvania standards.

Commissioner Ted Tharan questioned if it was a good idea to promote people visiting from areas that haven’t transitioned to the green phase.

“I think we’re jumping the gun as far as telling everybody come to Clarion County because we’re hoping you don’t have the virus,” said Tharan. “Just because we would be green, it doesn’t mean everybody else in the world is green. Maybe we should wait until they have a vaccine or a cure for the virus.”

Kristy Amato, a member of the Hotel Tax Committee and Clarion County Planner, explained that the committee was seeking approval to get the ads ready when Clarion County moved on to the green level. The ads would be produced by PAGO (Pennsylvania Great Outdoors) using existing stock footage.

Amato said targeted areas were Cleveland, Akron, Pittsburgh, and State College. Tharan pointed out that Ohio may have a different readiness to open schedule.

“The committee was looking at markets at this point just about two hours away because we thought there would be some people who wanted to do some sort of traveling. With the price of gas so low, maybe they will be looking for a place to go,” Amato explained.

“We were just trying to get something ready so that when we are open, we can just go with a blast and be ready,” added Amato.

“We have outdoor activities that are open, and people can come here. We want to have the approval, and we want to have the ads prepared.”

Tharan said he would like to see how the numbers play out.

“If you want to get an ad ready, as long as there’s no cost, that might be something I could support.”

The Hotel Tax Committee makes recommendations to the Commissioners on how to spend the money collected from a tax for everyone that rents a hotel room, cabin, or bed and breakfast in Clarion County. The Commissioners will likely vote on the most recent request at next Tuesday’s regular business meeting.

There is expected to be a dramatic decrease in the amount of hotel tax collected this year because of the travel bans, and fear about the coronavirus also causing a decrease in travel. Although hotels are designated as an essential service, business has dropped for hotels. Some area hotels are also reported to have temporarily closed.

Other items discussed include:

Clarion Farmers Market requesting to use the courthouse parking lot from May 9 to October 31, 2020, on Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

An amendment to the Dominion Voting Machines contract and state reimbursement application, adding $17,392.50 for an additional scanner ($4,192.50 due now, $1,650.00 payments yearly for eight years between 2021-2028) and $99,092.30 for a 10th-year buyout. Most machines would be obsolete by that point and a buyout is only an option.

Notice of Intent to apply for the Elections Security Grant ($18,900.72) and CARES Act grant ($16,196.27).

More details about a Human Services Recovery Plan will be provided at next week’s meeting.

