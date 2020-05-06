Audrey J. Shumaker, 85, of New Bethlehem, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born October 10, 1934 in Distant, she was the daughter of the late George and Violet (Brocious) Bright. She married Wilbur E. “Hank” Shumaker on June 27, 1953 at the Oakdale Church of the Brethren. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2000.

Audrey lived her entire life in New Bethlehem, graduating from New Bethlehem High School in 1952. She operated a beauty shop in her home since 1961 to 2020. In those years she managed and cooked at the Nu-Be Restaurant for 23 years.

She was a member of the Oakdale Church of the Brethren, where she served as a deaconess and on occasion was the speaker on Sundays, and was a helper with the children’s Sunday School. In the past few years she attended Springside Baptist Church, where the Lord’s house and congregation is full of the Holy Spirit.

Over the years, she was a Sylvania employee, bowled on several leagues, sang with the New Bethlehem Harmonettes and the New Bethlehem Community Cantata. She enjoyed being around the public, playing golf, working in the yard, cooking, baking and writing poetry. Most of all she loved her family. One of the greatest gifts was being raised in a Christian home, and married into a Christian home, and family.

She is survived by twin granddaughters, Ashley Clark of Corsica and Allison Shumaker of Punxsutawney, a grandson, Dennis Sankey of Indiana, two great-granddaughters, Natalie Haney and Ariana Shumaker, and a very good friend, Dan Greeley of Brookville and his family.

In addition to her parents and husband Hank, she was preceded in death by a son, Van A. Shumaker, two sisters, Marlene Reichard and Kay Copenhaver, a brother, George Bright, and an infant brother.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Audrey’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

