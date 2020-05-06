Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Dream Whoopie Pies

Here’s a special treat for chocolate lovers!

Chocolate Dream Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

1 – regular size package chocolate cake mix

3 large eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling:

2/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup 2% milk

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

2/3 cup shortening

1/3 cup butter, softened

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Garnish:

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, oil, and vanilla; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for about two minutes.

~Drop by two tablespoonfuls two inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for nine to 11 minutes (or until edges are set). Cool for two minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

~For filling, in a small saucepan, combine the sugar, flour, and salt. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about two minutes. Stir in chocolate chips until melted. Transfer to a small bowl; cover and refrigerate until chilled, about one hour.

~In a large bowl, beat the shortening and butter until fluffy. Beat in chocolate mixture and vanilla.

Spread chocolate filling on the bottoms of half of the cookies, about two tablespoons on each; top with remaining cookies. Roll sides in miniature chocolate chips for garnish.

~Store in the refrigerator.

