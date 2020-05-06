 

Hit-and-Run Reported on Route 948

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a hit-and-run incident was reported in Howe Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, along State Route 948 just west of Railroad Street in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle left the roadway and caused damage to a victim’s property, destroying the victim’s mailbox.

The unknown vehicle then continued traveling south on Route 948.


