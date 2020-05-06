Hit-and-Run Reported on Route 948

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a hit-and-run incident was reported in Howe Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, along State Route 948 just west of Railroad Street in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle left the roadway and caused damage to a victim’s property, destroying the victim’s mailbox.

The unknown vehicle then continued traveling south on Route 948.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.