Laird David Shingledecker, 90, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully Sunday May 3, 2020.

Born July 3, 1929 in Clarion, PA, Laird was the son of the late Arthur and Della (Sell) Shingledecker.

Laird grew up in Clarion, PA and graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1947. He would eventually move to the Monroe area and marry the love of his life, Marilyn Cook. Laird and Marilyn got married on October 21, 1950 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and were grateful to spend 69 years of marriage with one another. Shortly after getting married, Laird was called to serve in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

Following his discharge from the service, Laird owned and operated Tread-Mill Inc. of Monroe from 1955 until his retirement in 1986. He was the sponsor of a fast-pitched ball team bearing the Tread-Mill name as well. Laird was a proud member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Associated Member of Springville United Methodist Church of Onsted, MI. Notably, Laird volunteered at the Judson Collins United Methodist Church Camp during his retirement. He shared his love of farming, beside his trusted Belgian Draft horses, to many youths over the summers at Judson Collins. Laird was instrumental in organizing Men’s Prayer groups and participated/taught in both Sunday School and UMYF over the years. Laird was devoted to his faith and a servant of God.

Laird will forever be remembered as a very giving yet humble individual. He was always helping people and one of his last deeds to the community was harvesting and delivering firewood to those in need as a heat source for their homes. He never sought recognition for his good deeds. He hosted many family reunions through the years and will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife: Marilyn Shingledecker; four daughters: Adel (Ron) Ivey of Monroe, Sue Ann (Michael) Willets of New Carlisle, OH, Sally (Kelly) Leask of Monroe, and Peggy Plath of Erie, MI; a brother: Donald (Karen) Shingledecker of Salt Lake City, UT; eight grandchildren: Jason Ivey, Justin Ivey, Joshua Ivey, Hillary Oaks, Molly Tyner, Kyle Leask, Kaitlyn Leask-Johnson, and Logan Plath; as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Noah, Micaiah, Abigail, Hudson, Sawyer, Kyle, Harrison, Marilyn, Kelly, and Alexander.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Lois Lake; four brothers: Ross, Robert, Gerald, and Vernon Shingledecker; as well as a granddaughter: Kierstin Willets.

Services for Laird will be private and interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pastor Evans Bentley will recite committal prayers. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Hospice of NW Ohio and Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing of Sylvania Ohio.

Memorial donations have been suggested to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and/or Springville United Methodist Church.

Local arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

