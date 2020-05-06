 

Man Struck With Light Post During Altercation

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarington man was struck with a light post during an altercation in Barnett Township on Monday.

Around 4:38 p.m. on Monday, May 4, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Belltown Road in Barnett Township, Forest County, for a report of a domestic altercation that turned physical.

Police say a 31-year-old Clarington man struck a 69-year-old Clarington man in the head with a metal garden light post, causing a laceration.

The 31-year-old man was taken into custody and arraigned through District Court 37-4-03 on charges of simple assault and harassment.

The 69-year-old man was cited for harassment through District Court 37-4-03.

The names of the men involved in the incident were not released.


