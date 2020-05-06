Man Struck With Light Post During Altercation

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarington man was struck with a light post during an altercation in Barnett Township on Monday.

Around 4:38 p.m. on Monday, May 4, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Belltown Road in Barnett Township, Forest County, for a report of a domestic altercation that turned physical.

Police say a 31-year-old Clarington man struck a 69-year-old Clarington man in the head with a metal garden light post, causing a laceration.

The 31-year-old man was taken into custody and arraigned through District Court 37-4-03 on charges of simple assault and harassment.

The 69-year-old man was cited for harassment through District Court 37-4-03.

The names of the men involved in the incident were not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.