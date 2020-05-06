Nancy (Dinger) Williams, 84, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home in West Hickory.

Born in Brookville on July 12, 1935, she was the daughter of Pearl and Katherine Dinger. She married Leo Williams on July 2, 1955 in Brookville; he survives and lives in West Hickory.

Nancy was the beloved mother of Rossanne (Lee) Meyer of Pittsburgh and the late Douglas (Shelly Lingenfelder) Williams of Kane; grandmother of Daniel Williams (and fiance, Monica Couto) of New Jersey and Logan (Jeremy) Carmichael of Pittsburgh.

She is survived by a brother, John (Janet) Dinger of Brookville and a sister, Kaye (Travis) Harwood of Providence Forge, VA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her son, Nancy is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Dinger and a sister, Jean Mills.

Nancy and Leo lived in many places throughout Pennsylvania, including Warren, Clarendon, Coudersport, New Castle, and Bradford. Nancy retired from Kendall Refining Company in Bradford. After retirement, they moved to West Hickory and traveled the country in their RV. They spent their winters in Brooksville, FL.

At Nancy’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Interment will be in the Roseville Cemetery.

