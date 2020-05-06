Paul Eugene Goheen, age 94, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his home on May 5, 2020.

He was born on August 27, 1925 to the late John E. Goheen and Margaret (Pence) Goheen.

Paul enlisted in the Navy shortly after his 17th birthday. He was on board the USS Abner Read from the time in launched until its early demise. The Abner Read broke in half in 1943 near Kiska, Alaska. It was rebuilt and fought in the South Pacific until November, 1944 when it was hit and sunk by a kamikaze.

On October 26, 1946 Paul married the former Dorian Burchfield. They were married 73 years.

Mr. Goheen was the service manager and mechanic for Guiher Ford Sales. Following his retirement, Paul worked for 2 years at the Clarion County Vo-Tech School as an aide to students studying mechanics. Paul loved to hunt and spent many happy hours on his property in Millcreek Township hunting with relatives and friends.

Paul is survived by his wife Dorian Goheen and one daughter, Sharon (John) Hindman of Strattanville. He is survived by his brother, William C. “Jiggs” Goheen of Seneca, Sisters, Donna Beary of Shippenville and Carolyn Amsler of Shippensburg. Sisters-in-law, Jacque Garver of Rimersburg and Gertie Burchfield of Branchville, NJ. Also survived by a grandchild, Celeste (George) Reese of Sarver, and great-grandchildren, Melissa, Julia, and Rebecca Reese.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings: Helen Bauer, Leona Beers, Keith Goheen, Edward Goheen and Marcella Goheen.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., where private funeral services will be live streamed on Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 with Rev. Jeffrey Foor officiating.

Interment will follow in the Centennial cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Strattanville Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

